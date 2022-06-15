By Monica Iheakam

The duo of Super Eagles players, Alex Iwobi and Emmanuel Dennis have taken to their social media handles to celebrate the 10-0 whipping of Sao Tome and Principie on Monday.

Relishing the back to back victory recorded by the team just four days after they came from behind to beat Leone Stars of Sierra Leone 2-1 in Abuja, Iwobi tweeted; “Statements. That’s what we want to prove.”

His teammate Emmanuel Dennis in his own tweet described his debut goal for Nigeria as priceless.

Dennis scored from the penalty spot during AFCON 2023 historic 10-0 victory.

The elated forward took to his official twitter handle at dennisblessed24t o celebrate his feat.

“First one for the Eagles. Priceless-feeling,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles are back in the country after Monday’s victory against Sao Tome and Principe in Morocco.

The team and their technical crew touched down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja, by 4:30am via a chartered flight from Senegal.

