Alex Iwobi has revealed his desire to “create more memories” at Everton after marking his full debut for the Toffees with the third goal in the Blues’ 4-2 victory over Lincoln City in the Carabao Cup.

Lincoln got off to a flying start at Sincil Bank, with Harry Anderson on target within the opening minute.

The Blues responded well with Lucas Digne equalising through a sensational long-range free kick, before Gylfi Sigurdsson deservedly put Marco Silva’s men ahead from the penalty spot.

But Lincoln leveled the scores again, thanks to a cracking Bruno Andrade effort 20 minutes from time.

Late headers from Iwobi and Richarlison within the final quarter of an hour ensured the Blues’ progress, however.

The Nigeria international celebrated his goal enthusiastically with his teammates and revealed after the game that he is confident his strike will be the first of many special moments he will experience in an Everton shirt.

“I’m enjoying my time here, it is a new chapter in my life,” said the 23-year-old former Arsenal winger as monitored by Soccernet.ng

“I’m so happy and there are more memories to come. It was a difficult game and we have to give credit to Lincoln. But the most important thing is we are through to the next round. We showed we have that fighting spirit, and that’s good to see.”

Meanwhile, Everton manager, Marco Silva, has praised the performances of the Nigeria international and the three other players who made their full debuts in the Toffees’ 4-2 victory over Lincoln City in the Carabao Cup.

“We know with this type of competition, it is always dangerous for the team who are favourites,” Silva added.

“It is a good victory and we did well, even if we didn’t start well. The attitude was very good. We showed our ambition to stay in this competition.

“The players making their first starts did well. We are talking about quality players. They need time, more time to reach best physical condition, also. They did well, and for sure, in the future we will see more from them.”