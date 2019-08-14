Monica Iheakam

Super Eagles Star, Alex Iwobi was undervalued at £35 illion by Arsenal in his move to Everton so said London -based investment company Carteret Analytics.

The Shocking revelations from the SUN of London, claimed that Arsenal manager Unai Emery should have demanded £46.26 million for the Nigerian winger.

Everton confirmed the signing of the 23-year-old Nigerian international on deadline day after an initial bid of £30 million was rejected.

According to The SUN of London, Carteret Analytics have a formula that proved that the Toffees bagged themselves a bargain in procuring the services of the AFCON 2019 bronze winning star.

The statistics claimed that Iwobi’s value at Arsenal rocketed up to an incredible £46.26 million – which is over £11 million more than he was sold for.

The Nigerian winger did not play for his new club during their 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace on the opening day of the season.

But he is in the running to feature against Watford this weekend after he started training with his team-mates this week.

Prior to his move to Everton, Iwobi was valued at 25 million euros by the experts at transfermarket, while CIES Football Observatory had advised clubs to splash €63.7 million to sign him as at March 2019.