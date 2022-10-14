Football statistics website Whoscored.com has highlighted Alex Iwobi’s importance to Everton in the 2022-2023 Premier League season.

In terms of most key passes from open play, only Liverpool striker, Mohamed Salah (26), Manchester City midfielder, Kevin De Bruyne (20) and Arsenal winger, Gabriel Martinelli (19) ranked higher than the Hale End Academy product.

It was gathered the Super Eagles dazzler was ranked above Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka.

Whoscored.com noted that Lampard has found a system that does bring out the best in the 26-year-old.

“While previously viewed as a winger, Iwobi has adjusted well to the demands of playing central midfield in the current Everton setup.

“Given the work of Gueye and Onana off the ball, this allows for Iwobi to wreak havoc in the final third. Unfortunately for Everton, their attack does still need some refining.

Iwobi has made more key passes from open play (18) as Martin Odegaard and Jadon Sancho combined (17) in the Premier League this season.

Last season, the Super Eagles star provided 36 chances for his Everton teammates, so he’s halfway to matching his total in 2021-2022.

Iwobi has either scored or assisted in each of his last three matches in the top-flight, providing game-winning assists in wins against West Ham United and Southampton, before opening the scoring in a 2-1 loss to Manchester United last weekend.

Meanwhile, Everton manager, Frank Lampard revealed that there is a possibility of Alex Iwobi signing a new contract with the club.

The Nigeria international will enter the final year of his contract next summer and the Toffees are keen to extend his stay at Goodison Park having started preliminary talks with the central midfielder’s camp.