Super Eagles midfielder, Alex Iwobi said he has no regrets over his Everton move, as he feels at home, although he still struggles with the accent.

The Nigerian international joined the Toffees from boyhood club, Arsenal on deadline day for a reported 35 million Pounds. Iwobi had spent a majority of his 23 years on earth with Arsenal, but he had no regrets over his decision to leave.

Speaking on why he decided to leave, the Super Eagles star told Skysports in an interview, which Soccernet.ng had some excerpts, that he wanted to improve himself as a player.

“It’s so far, so good, I feel like I’ve got a new home and I’m really comfortable here.

“I got a few phone calls about the deal and spoke to my agent – it took about a day of talking to the manager and talking to Marcel Brands. It wasn’t really hard and I got convinced.

“I was very comfortable at Arsenal and I was on holiday, so I didn’t think about any move. I got the call and thought about if this would be a better chance for me to improve myself as a player. I thought that this was a big opportunity and I shouldn’t turn it down. I’ve got no regrets about the decision.”

He also added that Marco Silva’s vision also convinced him to join the club and he wants to be part of the success.

“The ambition that Marco Silva has also persuaded me to come – the drive, what he wants to achieve and the way he saw me in his plans, I feel like I’m able to help him do that. Even in training, he’s always demanding, always trying to get the best out of us and it’s good for the team.”

When asked about the difference between living in London and Merseyside, Iwobi said there’s no difference, but he had struggled to understand the accent.