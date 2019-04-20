Alex Iwobi is hoping that his efforts with Arsenal and Nigeria will see him follow in the footsteps of famous uncle, Jay-Jay Okocha, and “be on his level or even greater”.

At 22 years of age, a Gunners academy graduate has time on his side.

He is still looking for the consistency in his game once boasted by an iconic family member who starred for the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Bolton and the Super Eagles.

Iwobi has earned comparisons to Okocha, during his short time as a senior star, and admits to welcoming such acclaim, with a desire on his part to achieve similar success. “I can never get tired of people comparing us. I see my uncle as an idol, someone I have always looked up to as a footballer,” Iwobi told BBC Sport.

“When people compare me to him… it’s like ‘wow’ maybe they see me on his level, but, I don’t believe I’m there yet.

“It is what it is, he’s a skilful player, I’m quite skilful myself so they are always going to compare me to him especially that he’s my uncle.

“I still have a long way to go, maybe, one day I can be on his level or greater.”