The Super Eagles of Nigeria progressed to the African Cup of Nations quarter-finals with a 3-2 victory over defending champions, Cameroon, at Alexandria Stadium, yesterday.

The Super Eagles took the lead in the 19th minute. Yaya Banana brought down Ahmed Musa on the left-wing with the Nigerians being awarded a free-kick. The set-piece from Musa found its way to Kenneth Omeruo at the back post, who scuffed his shot across goal with Odion Ighalo on hand to tap in from close range via a deflection.

The Indomitable Lions put together a sustained spell of pressure towards the end of the first half and were rewarded with an equaliser in the 41st minute. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting passed to Christian Bassogog on the left flank, who crossed in to the box with Stephane Bahoken ghosting in behind an unaware Omeruo to direct the ball in to the back of the net.

Just two minutes later, Clarence Seedorf’s side took the lead for the first time in the match.

Banana played a long-ball upfield, which was flicked on by Bahoken in to the path of Clinton N’Jie, who was one-on-one with Daniel Akpeyi and made no mistake sending the keeper the wrong way to beat him at his near post.

But the Super Eagles fought their way back in to the game in the 63rd minute. Chidozie Awaziem curled a delivery in to the box before Musa chested the ball in to the path of Ighalo, who rifled the ball in to the back of the net first-time on the volley.

Soon after, Gernot Rohr’s side went in front to cap a remarkable turnaround. Ighalo played an excellent slide-rule pass through the legs of Banana and in to the path of Alex Iwobi, who slid the ball past Andre Onana and in to the back of the net.

Ighalo nearly bagged his hat-trick with 15 minutes to go when Samuel Chukwueze passed the ball back across the face of the goal for the unmarked Super Eagles striker, but his first-time effort towards the top left-hand corner was dealt with easily by Onana in the end.

There were no further clear-cut scoring opportunities as the Super Eagles knocked out the defending champion