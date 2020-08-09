Bolaji Okunola

Everton midfielder, Alex Iwobi has promised fans a better outing when the new English Premier League campaign kicks off.

Iwobi stated this while unveiling the club’s away jersey on his verified social media handle. The 24-year-old Super Eagles’ player, who served as poster boy at the unveiling party, wrote “2020/2021 away vibes, more than eleven.”

Iwobi, whose statement hinted the Carlo Ancelloti side will be in good shape to fight for an enviable spot next season, inspired The Toffees to 12th on the log at the just concluded season.

The former Arsenal starlet, who rose to stardom under the tutelage of coach Arsene Wenger, netted two goals in his 25 appearances for Everton during last campaign.

Iwobi, a nephew to legendary footballer, Austin Jay Jay Okocha, nursed two months injury in his first season after signing a five-year deal with Everton on August 8, 2019.