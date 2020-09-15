Bolaji Okunola

Everton winger, Alex Iwobi has hinted he is unbothered for not making coach Carlo Ancelotti’s squad in the English Premier League opener against Tottenham Hotspur.

Iwobi, whose team walked away with a 0-1 away victory in a tie with Jose Mourinho’s tutored team, was seen flaunting an image involving him and Super Eagles’ teammate, Chidozie Awaziem in a pool side.

Surprisingly, Iwobi a nephew to legendary footballer, Austin Jay Jay Okocha, posted the image on his instagram status few minutes after his side victory.

The post saw him receiving accolades from Awaziem who is presently making wave with Portuguese premier league side, Boavista.

“My guy at Alexanderiwobi,” Awaziem captioned while Iwobi replied with a social media emoji which signifies love.

Meanwhile, fans have been divided on social media over the player’s absence from the registered 18-man squad who silenced the Spurs.

It’s yet unknown if the former Arsenal starlet will make Ancelotti’s squad in next league action against West Bromwich Albion.