By Bolaji Okunola

Everton of England midfielder, Alex Iwobi has revealed he’s in the right direction towards winning his first English Premier League trophy.

Iwobi, a nephew to legendary Austin Jay Jay Okocha disclosed this while reacting to his club 3-3 draw away to Manchester United last weekend.

The 25-year-old star that came from the bench to inspire the Toffees to an amazing draw at Old Trafford, took to his Instagram handle to express his ambition.

“A point in the right direction,” he wrote as his team moved closer to top spot on the log. Despite looking ahead of two outstanding games, the Super Eagles midfield maestro has helped the Carlo Ancelotti side to 6th on the table with 10 points behind league leader, Manchester City.

The former Arsenal Starlet who recently ended his fifteen months English Premier League goal drought, will be aiming at victory in Wednesday home duel to Tottenham Hotspur.

Should his side make a top four finish, he will be in pole position to feature in next season UEFA Champions League campaign.