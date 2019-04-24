Alex Iwobi’s future in Arsenal is in doubt, as Unai Emery is ready to sell seven Gunners’ players in massive summer clear out with Shkodran Mustafi one of seven first-team stars expected to leave Emirate Stadium.

The 47-year-old former Sevilla and PSG manager, who replaced Arsene Wenger last year, but the Spanish coach had enjoyed a bright debut season at the North Londoners, putting Arsenal on track for a top-four finish and they’re also fighting for Europa League glory.

According to Daily Mail claims that after Gunners suffered a shock 3-2 defeat by Crystal Palace on Sunday saw Emery set to offload a number of first-team players to bring new faces next season.

Emery would only be given a budget of around £45 million this summer, but had been told by club chiefs he can reinvest funds raised by players’ sales, with Mustafi who had been the subject of much criticism, following Eagles would be moved on if possible.

However, Mesut Ozil, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Carl Jenkinson and Mohamed Elneny all been mentioned as the possible departure end of the season, while Petr Cech is retiring in the summer and Aaron Ramsey had agreed to join Italian giants, Juventus this summer, when his contract expires.

Out-on-loan pair of Calum Chambers and David Ospina, currently with Fulham and Napoli respectively, are likely to move on permanently this summer, too, while Danny Welbeck is expected to leave when his contract expires.

With four league matches remaining, Arsenal is currently fifth in the Premier League, one point behind fourth-placed Chelsea, but Gunners could overtake Chelsea if they beat Wolves at Molineux Stadium today.