Alex Iwobi has revealed his uncle, Austin Jay-Jay Okocha still gives him advice and says he hopes to be great as him.

Okocha was one of the greatest players to come out from the African continent with the former Super Eagles captain known for his magic on the ball.

The former PSG star was part of Super Eagles golden generation, winning the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations, and was also part of the squad that reached the second round of the 1994 World Cup.

Recently, former Senegal star, EL-Hadj Diouf claims Okocha is the best-talented player that Africa has ever produced. And that is why it’s not a surprise when Iwobi claimed his uncle would always be his role model.

The former Arsenal star reveals he still seeks his uncle’s advice, and will like to reach his heights, but admits it’s a difficult challenge.

“He will be a role model for life. Hopefully, I can be as great as him, but it is a hard legacy to live up to,” he told Daily mail.

Meanwhile, Iwobi has acknowledged he needs to show more of the “hype” about him after a string of unimpressive performances for Everton this season.

The 24-year old Nigerian has featured 22 times in all competitions for the Toffees, but has only just two goals to his name and one assist.

His lack of form has led to questions about the £35 million fee Everton paid to get him from Arsenal and his worth as a player despite showing potential as a teenager at Arsenal and for famously being the nephew of Super Eagles legend Jay-Jay Okocha.