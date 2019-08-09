Super Eagles forward, Alex Iwobi has ended a 15-year association with Arsenal, according to reports.

BBC Sport’s David Ornstein tweeted that Everton has agreed a deal to sign Iwobi for a fee in the region of £35-40 million

The Hale End Academy product will become the most expensive Nigerian player in history once the transfer is confirmed by both clubs, breaking the record held by Kelechi Iheanacho who cost Leicester City £25 million.

Iwobi joined Arsenal in 2004, rising through the ranks before making his professional debut in a League Cup match against Sheffield Wednesday in October 2015.

The 23-year-old went on to make 149 appearances for Arsenal’s first team and scored 15 goals.

He was a key member of the Super Eagles squad that won the bronze medal at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.