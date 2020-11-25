Super Eagles star, Alex Iwobi, has displayed the new boot he will be wearing in football games and it speaks against police brutality.

Last month witnessed movements and protests, calling for an end to police brutality in Nigeria. It was a movement that gained coverage worldwide with several celebrities offering their support.

Iwobi also lent his voice by taking to his social media platforms to call for an end to police brutality. And a month after the protest, the Nigerian international has now partnered with Nike to reveal his new pair boots, which talks against the menace.

The former Arsenal star took to Twitter to reveal the Nike designed black boots with the caption #endpolicebrutality. Iwobi had an impressive outing in Everton’s victory over Fulham and will hope to continue in the same vein when he turns out in his new boot.

Meanwhile, former Everton defender, Michael Ball is full of praise for Iwobi after the Nigerian delivered an excellent performance during the Toffees 3-2 win against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday afternoon.

Writing in his column in the Liverpool Echo, Ball stated: “Alex Iwobi, in particular, deserves credit.

“In the first half, he was our out-ball, and you could see just watching from the TV screen he was maybe a little scared to go too far forward, and he had his defensive mind on a little bit.

“But he became our outlet, and he didn’t have his back to play, which seemed to help him and suited his game.