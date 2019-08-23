Everton’s manager, Marco Silva, has confirmed that Alex Iwobi will make his debut for the club in today’s English Premier League fixture against Aston Villa.

Silva yesterday has provided an update on the fitness of Iwobi ahead of today’s clash against at Villa Park.

The Portuguese manager suggested that the Nigeria international is not in tiptop condition as he didn’t take part in pre-season training before his move to The Toffees on deadline day. Iwobi was a non-playing substitute as Everton registered their first win of the new season against Watford and Silva has hinted that the Super Eagles star won’t go the distance if he is given a run-out against Villa today.

When asked if Iwobi is looking forward to making his debut Silva said to reporters, yesterday: ‘’Yes of course! For sure he’s looking forward to it, and we all are.

“But he started really late, just now it’s his second week working with the team and he didn’t have a pre-season. We have to take care about the situation giving him enough time to get fitter.