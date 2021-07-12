Alex Iwobi has reported for preseason training at Premier League club Everton after he was given a few days off following his international commitments with the Super Eagles early last month.

The Toffees completed their first week of pre-season preparations under new boss, Rafa Benitez with a convincing 3-0 win over League One opponents Accrington Stanley in a practice game at USM Finch Farm on Saturday.

Iwobi started from the off and was spotted wearing the number 7 jersey during the preseason scrimmage contested over two forty-minute periods.

This would not have been news under normal circumstances but Richarlison, who has been using the number 7 kit since the 2019-2020 season, has been linked with a move to Real Madrid in recent days, while the Nigeria international has always played with the number 17.

The Brazilian has yet to report for club duty due to his involvement at the recently concluded Copa America.

Iwobi was involved in Everton’s opening goal in the practice game against the Reds.

Everton led by a goal in the 20th minute when Tom Cannon scrambled home the loose ball after his first effort was saved, following a pass from the Super Eagles star.

Lewis Gibson doubled the advantage when he converted a great delivery from Gylfi Sigurdsson in the 51st minute, before Anthony Gordon advanced through on goal and finished with a plum to wrap up the scoring on 71 minutes.

Everton’s first official preseason friendly is against Colombian club, Millonarios in the Florida Cup on July 24.

