Arsenal attacker, Alex Iwobi has gained fresh glowing words from Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, who admits he has been impressed by the star’s efforts to fit in as the national team’s latest playmaker.

Rohr, though, noted further that Iwobi is doing more than a playmaker, as he does not just stop at playing through the middle, but can also do a great job down the flanks.

Footballlive.ng gathered that Rohr is awed by Iwobi’s abilities to play as a winger and still throw crucial passes when necessary, as he links up in an almost perfect manner with all his teammates through the middle.