A week before Nigeria’s first game at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, Arsenal winger, Alex Iwobi will head into the tournament as the most popular player in the Super Eagles’ roster, based on Wikipedia page views. The Hale End Academy product has had 33,916 page views in the past 30 days on his Wikipedia entry, more than any other player in the Nigeria squad.

Second on the list is Super Eagles’ captain, John Obi Mikel, with 32,445 page views, followed by Everton’s Henry Onyekuru (20,297 page views) and Villarreal’s Samuel Chukwueze (19,263 page views).