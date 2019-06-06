All the invited Super Eagles players are now on ground in Asaba, Delta State with exception of defender William Ekong, who is expected today.

Defender Abdullahi Shehu forwards Ahmed Musa and Alex Iwobi arrived the team’s Golden Tulip Hotel before lunch yesterday, while forward, Odion Ighalo, top scorer in the entire qualifying campaign joined his colleagues last night.

After Saturday’s game, the Nigeria contingent will fly to Egypt on Sunday aboard a chartered aircraft, for another week of intensive strategy and tactics perfection.

The NFF must submit the final list of 23 players to the Confederation of African Football by Tuesday, 11th June.