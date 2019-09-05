Super Eagles’ star, Alex Iwobi is already making an impression at Everton and has been nominated for an award.

The Nigerian international joined the Toffees from Arsenal for 35 million pounds on deadline day and had settled in well at the club.

After missing the club’s first two Premier League games, the 23-year-old had now gotten off to a good start at the Goodison Park.

He scored his first goal on his first start for the club in a 4-2 League Cup win over Lincoln FC last Wednesday. He made it two in as many games when he scored Everton’s second in their Premier League win over Wolves last Sunday.

As a reward for his performances, Iwobi’s goal against The lmps had now been nominated for Everton’s August goal of the month. It was part of a four-man shortlist that was revealed yesterday.

Other goals nominated included Lucas Digne perfect freekick against Lincoln City also, Bernard’s opening day finish against Watford and Richarlison’s header against the lmps also.

Fans can vote for Iwobi to win the award on Everton’s website. The Nigerian international would be hoping to carry his brilliant form onto the international scene, when the Super Eagles take on Ukraine in an international friendly on September 10.