Super Eagles’ playmaker, Alex Iwobi, has been nominated for two prestigious end of season awards at Everton, informs the official website of the Toffees.

The former Arsenal star has been shortlisted for the Player of the Season and Young Player of the Season awards.

Every Everton player who has made a first-team appearance is eligible to be voted as player of the season, while nominees for the young player of the season accolade must have played for the first team at the age of 23 or under at the start of the season.

Joining Iwobi on the eight-man shortlist for Young Player of the Season are Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Tom Davies, Anthony Gordon, Mason Holgate, Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Moise Kean and Richarlison.

The Nigeria international has 26 games under his belt since joining Everton on the final day of the transfer window last summer and found the net in his first two starts.

Iwobi has shaken off a hamstring injury to be named in Everton’s starting lineup against an in-form Southampton at Goodison Park this evening.