Everton star, Alex Iwobi who was recently cleared by the Confederation of African Football after testing negative for the coronavirus has revealed what he went through during his period of isolation after he was stopped from playing for the Super Eagles in the AFCON qualifier against Benin Republic.

The midfielder did not feature in Nigeria’s 1-0 victory after testing positive for COVID-19.

And Iwobi has appreciated the support he received from the president of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, his teammates, coach and other crew members of the Super Eagles.

“I want to say thank you to everyone showing me love and support during this difficult time,” Iwobi told the NFF media channel.

“Your love has been quite overwhelming and I really appreciate it. I have to respect the FIFA and CAF protocols by isolating in my room.

“I mean it wasn’t easy especially knowing when you have no symptoms and you are okay but the main thing is that I am healthy and ready to go for the last game.

“I will like to say a big thank you to the NFF president, he took me like a son, made sure I was able to isolate comfortably.

“Also a thank you to my teammates, to the staff, the coach, they are always checking up on me and made sure I was okay. I am ready to go for the last game let’s see if we can stay unbeaten. Up Super Eagles!”

Iwobi returned to the team in yesterday’s 3-0 victory in the last AFCON qualifier against Lesotho at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.