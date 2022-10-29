Alex Iwobi has opens up on his football journey, why Everton feels like “one big family” and his Nigerian heritage in a fascinating in-depth interview.

Iwobi discusses his relationship with his inspirational uncle, former Premier League star, Jay- Jay Okocha, and why he believes he is playing the best football of his career at Everton.

October is Black History Month and Iwobi also speaks extensively about his Nigerian roots, his connection with his home country’s culture and his decision to represent the African country instead of England at international level.