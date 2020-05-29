Everton’s winger, Alex Iwobi believes Victor Osimhen can replace Odion Ighalo in the national team, with the experienced Manchester United striker calling time on his international career shortly after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations. Ighalo was in red-hot form in his last one year as a Super Eagles’ player, but the Lille’s wonderkid has performed excellently since stepping into his shoes, scoring four goals in as many matches.

“The good thing for us when we were in the last tournament we were a very young squad, and we got a lot of young talents coming through as well,” said Iwobi on Instagram Live. “Unfortunately, Mikel and Ighalo won’t be with us anymore for the future, but there’re a lot of young talents; Victor Osimhen can take Ighalo’s role.”

Prior to the postponement of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, Nigeria were leading Group L after winning their first two games.

Iwobi revealed the future is bright for the Super Eagles because of the young talents coming though.“The way Gernot Rohr tells us to humble ourselves and come with the right mentality, all good to him.