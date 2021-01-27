Everton manager, Carlo Ancelotti has provided a fitness update on Super Eagles playmaker, Alex Iwobi ahead of today’s English Premier League clash against Leicester City at Goodison Park.

Iwobi had been struggling with fitness issues since the start of this calendar year, missing the match against West Ham on New Year’s Day and most recently against Sheffield Wednesday in the Emirates FA Cup.

The Italian football tactician revealed at Tuesday’s press conference that Lucas Digne and Iwobi are available for selection against the Foxes, having recovered from their injuries.

Ancelotti was quoted as saying by Everton’s official website: “We have Digne and Iwobi back, and we have out Delph, Allan, Gbamin and Nkounkou. The others are all good.

“We don’t have a lot of injuries at this moment because Delph has started to train with us, so practically he is back. We have only Allan, Gbamin and Nkounkou that can recover soon.

“The squad are all in good condition.”