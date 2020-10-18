Carlo Ancelloti’s Everton remain on top of the English Premier League after match day five following their 2-2 draw with Liverpool in the Merseyside derby on yesterday.

Sadio Mane gave the visitors the lead inside three minutes but the two teams were level at the break when Michael Keane thumped his header through the hands of Adrian.

Mohamed Salah saw his 72nd minute effort cancelled out by Everton’s red-hot striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin at minute 81, and Jordan Henderson thought he had won the game for the Reds right at the death only for his goal to be ruled out for offside after a VAR review.

Alex Iwobi came off the bench to replace Abdoulaye Doucoure in the 78th minute and put Everton in a position to win the game when he won a free-kick in the closing seconds.

The Nigeria international produced an exceptional piece of skill to wriggle himself out of a tight situation and Liverpool’s fullback, Andrew Robertson, had no choice but to foul him.