Alex Iwobi is happy to get minutes under his belt in Everton’s preseason game against Arsenal.

Iwobi featured in the second half as the Gunners defeated Frank Lampard’s side 2-0 early Sunday morning at the M&T Bank Stadium Baltimore, Maryland in the United States.

The Nigerian however failed to inspire his side, but was satisfied with his contributions and the players that featured in the clash.

“It was good. Obviously I played in the second half and I feel like we managed to put a bit more pressure on them-we had a couple of chances and opportunities, but overall, I think everyone did well,” Iwobi said.

“At the end of the day, it was our first game, and it was their third so they were going to be a tad sharper than us.

“We had a lot of work to do and we can take the positives from this game. There were opportunities for some of the young lads as well.

“Everyone is trying to impress, but there is a lot more work to do,” the Nigerian said as quoted by www.brila.net.