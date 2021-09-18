Alex Iwobi has revealed his best position for Everton and his two ideal roles for the Nigeria national team.

The Arsenal academy product has played in a variety of roles for club and country, including wing-back, left winger, right winger, left midfield, attacking midfield and center forward.

Predominantly an attack-minded player, Iwobi caught the eye in a few games he was deployed as a wing-back under ex-Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti last season.

Iwobi has stressed that he is prepared to play in whatever position he is asked to by manager Rafael Benitez.

“I think playing different roles has helped me to understand the game a bit more, especially those defensive roles,” Iwobi said to Everton’s official website.

“I’m not going to complain – playing right wing-back, right midfield, left midfield, I’ll play anywhere and I’ll always give my best.”

