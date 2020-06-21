Bolaji Okunola

Super Eagles’ play maker, Alex Iwobi has vowed to spoil Liverpool’s party in tonight’s English Premier League clash against his side, Everton.

Iwobi, a nephew to legendary footballer, Austin Jay Jay Okocha, disclosed this via his verified instagram handle as he was seen drilling himself ahead of the must-win encounter.

Both teams, who share same city, will be jostling for maximum points at Everton’s home ground, Goodison Park. Just as Liverpool target victory to edge closer for the title they last won 30 years ago, the Carlo Ancelotti tutored team will also be aiming to put smile on fans’ faces in their bid for a Europa league spot.

In preparation of tonight’s game, Iwobi was seen in a separate training session drenched by the rain in Everton’s pullover jacket. Despite nursing an injury during the COVOD-19 pandemic break, the former Arsenal starlet further proved his readiness ahead of the game by captioning the Instagram post “The Hustle”.

Even though the game will be played on empty stadium, in order to curtail the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, thousands of fans and well wishers reacted to the inspirational post.

The 24-year-old winger has featured 18 times for the Blues since dumping Arsenal during last year’s transfer window. His decision made him the fourth Super Eagles’ star to have played for the Merseyside team after compatriots Daniel Amokachi, Yakubu Aiyegbeni and Joseph Yobo.