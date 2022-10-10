By Monica Iheakam

Red-hot Alex Iwobi continued to sustain his superlative display as he was on the scoresheet in Everton:s match against Manchester United last night.

Goodison Park erupted in a frenzy of jubilation when Iwobi, via a stunning finish from a mistake from Casemiro, gave the Toffees an early lead.

The Super Eagles star has so far supplied several goal assists and has been inspirational to the form of Everton this season.

Iwobi made Premier League history in March 2022 with a last-minute winner for Everton against Newcastle United with his 99th-minute strike as Everton edged Newcastle United 1-0.