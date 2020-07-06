Super Eagles playmaker, Alex Iwobi is set to surpass his more famous uncle, former Bolton Wanderers midfielder, Jay-Jay Okocha, in an English Premier League stat before the end of the 2019-2020 season, allnigeriasoccer.com reports.

A product of Arsenal’s Hale End Academy, Iwobi has made 121 appearances in the English top-flight since his debut, which is three shy of Okocha who appeared in 124 games before hanging up his boots.

Of his 121 appearances in the Premier League, 100 were made in the colors of Arsenal and the rest for Everton, whom he joined on the final day of the summer transfer window in 2019.

With the Toffees having six more games to contest, beginning from today’s trip to Tottenham Hotspur, everything is pointing to the fact that Iwobi will overtake Okocha in number of appearances.

While it took the former Nigeria captain four seasons to reach 124 matches in the Premier League, Iwobi is in his fifth season.

The Everton number 17 is the Nigerian player with the most number of appearances still active in the Premier League, ahead of Leicester City duo Wilfred Ndidi (115) and Kelechi Iheanacho (113).