Super Eagles star, Alex Iwobi put up another stellar performance for his Everton side, as he assisted the first goal for the toffees in their 2-1 victory over Leicester City.

The Evertonians continued their fight to stay alive when they traveled to the King Power to lock horns with Leicester City. Everton boss Frank Lampard kept his faith in Iwobi and placed him on right wing-back.

Leicester City boss gave Iheanacho a starting shirt, while Lookman started from the bench.

The party started early for the toffees as Iwobi set up Vitali Mykolenko through on goal, and the Ukrainian slotted the ball coolly to give his side the lead after six minutes.

However, The Foxes replied five minutes later, as Patson Daka pounced on a loose ball in the box and fired home from close range to make it 1-1.

The game was proper end-to-end stuff, but it swung in Everton’s favor. Mason Holgate was at the right place to receive a rebound, and he quickly struck the ball home to put his side ahead for the second time.

Iheanacho was up and about, but he could not rattle the net. The Nigerian forward had two shots on target, but Everton goalie, Jordan Pickford was in his element. He also created a few chances, but the Foxes just lacked the cutting edge in the final third.

Iwobi was absolutely superb. He emerged on top in four of his nine duels; he also had 71 touches. Defensively, he had two clearances, two tackles, and two interceptions.

