Everton dug deep to secure a 1-0 win over world champions, Chelsea in a Premier League clash at Goodison Park on Sunday afternoon.

And Super Eagles midfielder, Alex Iwobi, again, impressed in an unfamiliar position. The versatile winger was deployed on the right wing-back position by Frank Lampard against the Blues.

Everton displayed some intensity that ensured that Chelsea was pressed deep into their area and the Nigerian threaded a tricky pass into the Chelsea 18 yard box in the first half which was met by Yerry Mina but the defender was wrestled to the ground by Cesar Azpilicueta and there was no penalty call.

Young forward, Anthony Gordon had the Toffees first shot on target midway into the first half but the ball bobbled wide off target.

Iwobi was involved in the buildup to Everton’s goal as he delivered the throw-in that led to Richarlison’s opener two minutes after the restart.

Ukrainian left back, Vitaliy Mykolenko wasted a golden chance to double the lead when he latched onto a wonderful cross into the Chelsea’s box although the angle was against him.

With an hour played, Everton goalkeeper, Jordan Pickford made superb double saves to further frustrate the Blues.