Everton of England midfielder, Alex Iwobi is sure treating himself to a luxurious holiday to shake off memories of a disappointing 2019-20 season.

Only days after he trended in a flashy private jet on the social media, the Super Eagles ace was spotted in France jet-skiing to put himself in the right frame of mind ahead of the coming season, which kicks off next month.

The 24-year-old former Arsenal midfielder was anything but impressive in the recently concluded season, having scored just two goals and created one assist in 29 appearances across competition in Everton’s colours, no thanks to injury which ruled him out for many league games.

Iwobi shared the pictures where he posed while jet skiing in France on his official Instagram page. The pictures have been trending in the social media.