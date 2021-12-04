Alex Iwobi has been blasted by an Everton fan Joanne for his behavior during the Toffees’ recent 4-1 loss to Liverpool at Goodison Park.

Jordan Henderson, Mohamed Salah (2) and Diogo Jota were on target in the 239th Merseyside derby and Demarai Gray scored what turned out to be a consolation in the first half.

For the second time in this season’s Premier League, the Nigeria international was a non-playing substitute.

After a bright start to the season, Everton are experiencing a poor run of form at the moment, picking up just two points from a possible 24 in their last eight matches in the top-flight, and there are now genuine concerns over the future of Rafa Benitez at the club.

Joanne has insisted that Iwobi does not seem bothered by an Everton team that have been giving a poor account of themselves since the start of October, pointing out that the Nigeria international has been spotted several times laughing after defeats.

Speaking to talkSPORT, the 59-year-old lady said : “On a number of occasions we have seen a particular player laughing, smiling and joking, and I’ve had texts from people as I’ve been leaving the game, Alex Iwobi laughing and joking on the pitch after the game when we’ve been beaten.

“The camera closed in on him last night I believe and he was laughing and joking on the bench.

“I’m sorry it’s very serious to people. If he went and did the 12-hour shift in a factory week on week and saved up his money to go to the game he wouldn’t be too impressed to see people sitting on the subs bench laughing.”

Arsenal academy product Iwobi joined Everton in August 2019 for a fee of £28m upfront with performance-related add-ons amounting to £7m.

