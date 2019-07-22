Monica Iheakam

Super Eagles forward, Alex Iwobi has taken a swipe at UK media outlets over false reports about his future at Arsenal should the club sign Ivory Coast and Crystal Palace hitman, Wilfred Zaha.

Arsenal have reportedly had a £40m bid for £80m-rated Zaha turned turned down by Palace. But it’s uncertain that Unai Emery has given up on his push to bring the Cote d’Ivoire international to Arsenal.

Several UK newspapers including Daily Mail, The Sun and Sky Sports reported on Sunday that Iwobi is considering leaving the Emirates if the Gunners procure the services of Zaha this season.

Recall that early Sunday July 21, 2019 the news of his purported comments of his readiness to call it quits at Arsenal if Zaha comes on board the Gunners train went viral.

In a swift reaction, the AFCON 2019 bronze winner through a message on his twitter [email protected], denied the reports, describing it as ‘Fake news and click bait’ aimed at tarnishing his image.

He also attached pictures of the stories written by The Sun and Dailymail to his rebuttal, insisting that he is looking forward to the new season.

Iwobi, 23, has a 17-year association with the north London side but has admitted it will force him to up his game if the former Manchester United man arrives at the Emirates before August 8.

“Fake News & Click Bait! I Don’t know Why Some Newspapers Enjoy Twisting Words . I Hope We Sign World Class Players @Arsenal And Progress As A Team . I’m Looking Forward To The New Season. Happy Sunday” , Iwobi wrote