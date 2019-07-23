Fresh off helping Nigeria to a third-place finish at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, Alex Iwobi has taken no time in switching focus back to club football.

Having quashed rumours that he would consider leaving the Gunners if Wilfried Zaha were to join the North London club, Iwobi expressed his excitement at returning to Arsenal as they aim to improve on their fifth-place finish from last season.

Iwobi played in every match for the Super Eagles at the African showpiece in Egypt, finding the back of the net in his country’s 3-2 win over Cameroon.

The 23-year-old, who rose through the ranks at Arsenal, has scored 15 goals in 149 appearances for the club.

“I’ve had a tournament to remember but you only get a few days off to refresh then switch focus to club football again,” Iwobi told BBC Sport.