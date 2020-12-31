By Bolaji Okunola

In the quest to heighten precautionary measures to the raging COVID-19 pandemic, Super Eagles’ midfielder, Alex Iwobi was yesterday tracked down on the highway for test by medical personnel in his base in England.

The Everton star disclosed on his Instagram field how he was stopped by the medics while cruising to his destination.

In a picture he posted, he was seen observing the test in his car. The former Arsenal starlet also took his time to show gratitude to the health officials before he drove off.

Meanwhile, it was recorded that the 25 year old soccer star was almost exposed to the pandemic after his team was pitched against Manchester City, a side filled with officials bagging a positive result.

The duel which was scheduled to be his last game of the year, was postponed to an unannounced date in order to cope with the spread of the raging pandemic.