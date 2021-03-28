Everton star Alex Iwobi missed Nigeria’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Benin after testing positive for coronavirus, according to reports in the local media.

Unverified sources indicated that the attacker tested positive for Covid-19 upon arrival in Benin ahead of yesterday’s showdown between the Super Eagles and the Squirrels that ended 0-1 in favour of Nigeria.. The news came as a major blow for Gernot Rohr as he looked to get the Eagles over the line and secure their ticket to Cameroon.

The attacking midfielder has been a key figure under the German coach, and would almost certainly have started for the West Africans had he been available.

It remains to be seen how Iwobi was able to leave England for Nigeria without testing for coronavirus, with one explanation perhaps being that he contracted the illness since arriving in West Africa.

Reports in the local media also indicate that two Benin players also tested positive for COVID-19.

His absence raised further questions about Nigeria’s attacking configuration, with Moses Simon and Samuel Kalu already absent from the squad.

With that pair missing, Iwobi had been firmly in contention to start on the left, although without him, the door has been opened for Henry Onyekuru, in form at Galatasaray.