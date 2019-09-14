Everton will travel to the Vitality Stadium to face Bournemouth on Sunday and one player is expected to be in Marco Silva’s starting lineup.

Nigeria international Alex Iwobi, who is enjoying a brilliant start to his Everton career, has perfectly settled down at the Merseyside club having walked straight into the team’s starting lineup.

Speaking during his pre-match conference, Silva claimed that Iwobi's adaptability was the major reason why he integrated the player into his starting line-up.

“We try to sign the right players, to come here and help us. One or two of them (signings) didn’t need time to adapt, they just changed the shirt. They adapt so fast, him (Iwobi) and Fabian,” he said.

The manager further charged the 23-year-old to improve on his defensive and goalscoring abilities if he must help the team achieve their mission for the season.

“He’s working really well, he has the quality. Many things to keep improving because he can really help our team.