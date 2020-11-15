Emma Njoku

Everton of England midfielder, Alex Iwobi has assured Nigerians that the Super Eagles will make up for Friday’s disappointing 4-4 draw against the Leone Stars when both sides clash again on Tuesday, in the reverse fixture of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier, in Freetown, the capital of Sierra Leone.

The former Arsenal star, who capped his sublime performance in Friday’s match with a brace, said he is gutted with the Super Eagles display against the Leone Stars in Benin. The Super Eagles surrendered their 4-0 lead as the Gernot Rohr side capitulated few minutes to the end of the first half when the Leone Stars pulled one back through Kwame Quee. The visitors completed their stunning comeback as from the 72nd minute, scoring three goals within 14 minutes to put final scores at 4-4.

“Deeply Disappointed, we’ll Work To Put Things Right,” Iwobi wrote in a social media post.

The Super Eagles are expected to fly to Freetown tomorrow for the second leg of the qualifiers with the Leone Stars which will be played inside the main bowl of the Siaka Stevens Stadium, in Freetown, on Tuesday.