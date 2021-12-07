It certainly is not the best of times for Nigeria international, Alex Iwobi, as his continued command of shirt at Everton appears to be on the Clive hanger.

The Nigerian, who is already on the bad book of some Evertonians, on account of his unconvincing performance, may be in for tougher times with the departure of the man that oversaw his signing for Everton from Arsenal.

With a statement on their official website, Everton confirmed that Marcel Brands has left his post as Director of Football.

The 59-year-old is leaving the Toffees with immediate effect, three years and six months after he joined the club, and 229 days after he signed a contract extension until 2024.

Brands did not have a good working relationship with Rafael Benitez, who was appointed manager against the wishes of the Dutchman.

Everton’s recruitment policy, under Brands, was criticized, with the club paying hefty sums for many players deemed surplus to requirements at other clubs.

He oversaw the signings of Alex Iwobi, Yerry Mina, André Gomes, Fabian Delph and James Rodríguez.

Iwobi joined Everton in August 2019 for a fee of £28m upfront, with add-ons, amounting to £7m and in truth, the huge financial outlay in terms of transfer fee and wages have not been justified given his performance on the pitch.

Iwobi has scored 6 goals in 78 appearances across all competitions for the Toffees and does not have a guaranteed spot in the starting eleven, making the starting XI only six times in this season’s Premier League.

