Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is delighted with the progress Alex Iwobi has made at Premier League rivals Everton.

The Nigeria international could be involved in some capacity when the Gunners face off with the Toffees in a Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium tonight.

Iwobi was on the books of Arsenal for fifteen years before leaving for Everton in 2019, signing a five-year deal until the end of the 2023-2024 season.

He joined the Gunners as a schoolboy and went on to make 149 appearances for the club, including 100 in the Premier League, and was an FA Cup winner in 2017 but didn’t play in the final against Chelsea.

Aubameyang is not available for selection against the Toffees as he is still recovering after contracting malaria while on international duty with Gabon.

Speaking to the Arsenal Matchday Programme, Aubameyang said : “It will be great to see Alex Iwobi again, we had some good times together when we were together here at the club, and he’s someone I’ve kept in contact with since he left.

“We have a few messages on WhatsApp and it’s good to see him doing well with Everton”.

Since leaving the Emirates Stadium two years ago, Iwobi has played three games against Arsenal, winning one, drawing another and losing the other.