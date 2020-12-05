Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has explained the rationale behind his choice of Alex Iwobi for the left wing-back position during his side’s 1-0 loss to Leeds United in their last Premier League outing at Goodison Park.

The move by the experienced Italian football tactician saw summer signing Niels Nkounkou, who is a natural left-back, miss out on the matchday 18.

Against Leeds United, Everton played with two makeshift wing-backs, Tom Davies being the other, as a result of the injuries suffered by Lucas Digne and Seamus Coleman.

Nkounkou was expected by many to step into Lucas Digne’s shoes but in a surprise move, Ancelotti preferred the attack-minded Iwobi, who shone playing as a right wing-back vs Fulham in the previous game.

Speaking to reporters at Friday’s press conference before the trip to Burnley, Ancelotti explained: “Nkounkou was not in the squad because I have 11 players, I decided to put Iwobi on the left. The squad is really big.

“He’s still young, he needs more experience, he needs to work more. But I am honestly satisfied for what he is doing.

“He will have time in the next game because we have a lot of games.

“The fact we played with two midfielders [as wing backs], I think we have good cover because usually the two midfielders have the help of one of the centre-backs to cover the position behind them.”

Nkounkou has made only one Premier League appearance since joining Everton from Marseille in July 2020.