From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Former Commissioner for Information and Orientation in Bayelsa State Daniel Iworiso-Markson has commended the investment in education by the former Chairman of the board of the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA), Maj Lancelot Anyanya (retd),

Iworiso-Markson, a House of Representative aspirant in the forthcoming People’s Democratic Party (PDP) primaries, stated this while felicitating with Anyanya on his 50th birthday.

In a statement, Iworiso-Markson stated that Anyanya had achieved so much because of his tenacity, doggedness and commitment to the principles of hard and smart work.

He also lauded Anyanya’s sacrifices and immense contributions to the development of Rivers State and the Ijaw nation, especially through nurturing young people to aspire for greatness.

According to Iworiso-Markson, Anyanya’s investment in education, empowerment and employment of young people in the Niger Delta, helped to reduce the unemployment rate in the region.

While expressing his deep appreciation for the tireless effort of the renowned security expert, he also described his patriotism, simplicity and wisdom as an inspiration.

He urged him to continue his philanthropy for the glory of God and humanity, adding that posterity will always be kind to him and his lovely family.

“I rejoice with my dear friend and brother as I join his family members, friends and associates to celebrate this milestone. This is a Golden Jubilee worth celebrating.

“It is not surprising what he has achieved so much within this period of 50 years. Today, many young people are employed in his various establishments while more have been empowered with his different empowerment schemes, including scholarships.

“As he turns 50, I whole-heartedly congratulate him. He is a rare gift to mankind and I am so proud to identify with him. I pray that the good lord will continue to favour him with good health and bless him with many more years.”