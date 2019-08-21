Former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, Professor Maurice Iwu has thanked Nigerians in the Diaspora, particularly Igbo for their support, while in detention.

Iwu said his ordeal started on February 23, 2019, when he was deprived of his civic duty of voting in the presidential election as a result of investigations by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“From the seizure of my international passport that February till this recent ordeal with actual charges and detention, God’s goodness has remained manifest as I recite “Te Deum” in thanksgiving

“I want to thank Nigerians both at home and in the Diaspora for their enormous show of concern, support and the spiritual discipline, for not crucifying me before my day in the court of law. My gratitude to Ndi Igbo, umu Imo, Okigwe indigenes, both at home and abroad, clergy from various denominations, especially of the Catholic faith, which I belong to. The support were not just in words of encouragement, but more in actions of prayers, for in it all the glory of God was made manifest. Whenever persecution comes my way, I become more aware that God does not forsake His own indeed, and I’m encouraged by Ps. 34:19

“Many are the afflictions of the righteous but the Lord delivereed him out of them all. For despite the challenges, I bow in honour and humility the Grace God has offered and continues to afford me and my family.

“Even with a spirit charged by the timeless words of Rudyard Kipling in his timeless poem “If” (1943).

More than ever before, with what I have passed through within the last months, I embrace the ever reassuring grace and presence of the Holy spirit, which affords my soul to appreciate the professionalism and dignity of many of the staff and persons at the EFCC detention centre, Judiciary and the Ikoyi prisons. It could only be God,” he said.

“It is noteworthy that none of the charges against me has to do with my tenure as Chairman of INEC. And to the scientific community, please be assured that this would not negatively affect the several ongoing works by Bioresources Institute of Nigeria (BION) in contributing to the discovery and development of phytomedicines for tropical and emergent diseases, and the use of our world-class research facility for the standardisation of African Medicinal Plants.”