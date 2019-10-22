President General of Igbo World Union, His Imperial Majesty, Sir Mishak Nnanta, who is also the Gburugburu Ndigbo Dum, has sued for peace in the country, saying this would enhance unity and progress.

Speaking in Ile Ife, when he led a delegation to felicitate with the Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, on the occasion of his birthday celebration, Nnanta said when there is peaceful coexistence in Nigeria, the citizenry will have a favourable environment to excel.

He commended the Ooni for the role he has been playing in this regard, while praying that his years on the throne will continue to be for the benefit of Ile Ife and Nigeria in general.

He said his group had adopted Oba Ogunwusi as a Royal Patron of Igbo World Union.

On HRM Nnanta’s entourage were Eze Dr. Alex Anozie, Eze Ndigbo in Oyo State; Eze Ezekiel Onyejekwe, Eze Ndigbo, Ife; Dr. Mrs. Kate Uzuegbunam, national woman leader, IWU; Engr. Peter Uyaelumuo, secretary general, IWU, Chief Mrs. Tessy Abalogu, FCT Leader; Chief Felix Eneh, Oyo State IWU chair man; Dr. B. C. Obiezu, Chief Mark Nwokeocha, Chief Joe Nwigwe, Col J. O. Ogor (retd); Chief Dom Ezeani and Chief Tony Elekwachie.

Highpoint of the event was a joint prayer by monarchs present, who asked God to make Oba Ogunwusi’s reign memorable.