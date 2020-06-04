A pan-Igbo socio-cultural group, Igbo World Union (IWU), has condemned discrimination against South easterners in federal appointments.

Discribing it as unfourtnate, the group, in a statement by its President General, Sir Mishak Nnanta, who is also Gburugburu Ndigbo dum, lamented that over the years, Igbo have been relegated to the background.

“Since the end of the civil war, which is almost five decades now, no Igbo man has emerged as president. From the Vice-president slot in the second Republic to Senate president under President Olusegun Obasanjo till date, no Igbo man or woman has occupied any of the 3 top positions of governance since 2007.”

On why youths restiveness and agitations persists in the region, Sir Nnanta blamed it on marginalisation of the people.

He said with unemployed youths watching as the national cake is being shared without carrying the people along, it was natural for them to react.

Speaking on 2023, Sir Nnanta said with the South West, South South and North having taken shots at the presidency, it is now the turn of South East to occupy the office.

He reminded President Muhammadu Buhari about his promise when he met him at Aso Rock that he would handover to somebody from South East in 2023.

Sir Nnanta thus called on the presidency to pursue fairness and equity by balancing political appointments across the six geopolitical zones.

On the South East joint security Initiatives being proposed by South East governors, the IWU leader call on the inspector General of Police to allow the region adopt its own security template similar to Amotekun in the South West.

Nnanta declared that unless fairness and equity, based on true federal character, is adopted, Nigeria could be heading towards something similar to what happened in 1967-70.