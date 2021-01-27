President General, Igbo World Union (IWU), Mishak Nnanta, has said Nigeria recorded a huge loss following the demise of Eze Bernard Onyenguzo Enweremadu, the traditional ruler of Ahiaba Ngwaukwu Autonomous Community in Isialangwa North Local Government Area of Abia State.

Nnanta, who paid a condolence visit to the bereaved family in Ahiaba Ngwaukwu autonomous community in company of Abia State IWU Chairman, Chukwuemeka Jim, among others, described the late monarch as a man with exceptional wisdom, leadership talent and great knowledge who instilled the spirit of ‘Igboness’ in his people.

“IWU was saddened to learn of the passing of Eze Ukwu Ndi Ngwa Ukwu. He was a noble man, inspirational figure, loving father, proud Igbo man, untiring advocate of human rights, a wise statesman, and above all, a profoundly good man and wonderful father, a taproot of the Igbo World Union. He was a very diligent and hard-working man. He treated everyone around him with immense respect and that had a profound effect on those around us. A great Iroko has departed from us”

While urging the family to remain united and sustain the giant legacies of their late father, Nnanta, the Gburugburu Ndi Igbo Dum, noted that the traditional institution in Igboland and Nigeria as a whole will greatly miss the late monarch’s wealth of experience, but expressed joy that he gave his children a solid background.