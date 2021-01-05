The Igbo World Union (IWU) has established schools in some part of the country and debate competition with the aim of awarding scholarships to the best students in its strives to revive and promote Igbo language and culture.

Its President General, Sir Mishak Nnanta, who made this known during the fourth Ofala festival in his Gburugburu Ndi Igbo Dum’s compound, Umuajata-Olokoro, Umuahia South LGA of Abia State, expressed the preparedness of the organisation to train and upgrade (in terms of seminars and other incentives) willing teachers in order build a strong Igbo identity.

He lauded the Federal Government for partnering with IWU towards the actualisation of Igbo language and culture in schools, having empowered IWU to work with schools under the supervision of the ministry of education to ensure success of the partnership. He lauded Governor Okezie Ikpeazu and the Chancellor, Gregory University, Uturu, Prof. Greg Ibe for their commitment towards the promotion of Igbo culture and tradition and specifically commended Prof. Ibe for partnering with IWU.

He said the aim of the organisation was to showcase Igbo customs, cultural heritage and the region’s legendary hospitality to the world with a grand view of repositioning Igbo and Nigeria and in turn attract dignitaries and investors from around the globe thereby opening a whole new vista for Igbo and Nigeria.

“As a socio-cultural organisation, the IWU is upholding and championing the preservation and promotion of Igbo ethics and culture”, and is also bent on reversing the acts inimical to Igbo culture in Igbo land.

“You all will agree with me that the last two decades witnessed the decline and near abandonment of Igbo cultures and ethics, even the Igbo language was not spared. That the United Nation Education and Research Centre was alarmed to alert of the impending annihilation and extinction of Igbo language, come 2050.

“Ethics of good moral conduct and decent dressing has been thrown into the dustbin, only to imbibe foreign culture of near naked dressing, homosexuality, bestiality, lesbianism, gay marriage among others. IWU is bent on reversing these negative trends through the revival of our ethics, language and cultural heritage, so that the future generations will have a lingual, ethical and cultural database reference to fall back on.”

Nnanta encouraged Igbo on the imperative need to give the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration the needed cooperation as they did to the previous administrations.

He pointed out that IWU is solidly behind Mr. President and enjoined the Igbo to accord “all the maximum cooperation and harmonious understanding as they did to the past leaders, especially in his dogged fight to change the psyche of Nigerians through the ethos called change begins with me.”